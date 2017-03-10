Spicer Refuses To Deny Trump Sent A British White Nationalist To Meet With Wikileaks Founder

So this is odd.

In yet another troubling connection between Trump, Wikileaks, and far-right nationalism, Trump’s spokesperson refused to say whether the president sent a British white nationalist named Nigel Farage to meet Wikileaks’ founder Julian Assange at his home in the Ecuadorian embassy where he lives to avoid rape charges. A reporter asked Spicer about the meeting point blank and Spicer dodged it – rather than, say, the more obvious answer of “Of course our president isn’t sending white nationalist goons to meet with Julian Assange in secret!”