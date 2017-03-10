Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1501 Seeds: 15621 Comments: 84497 Since: Oct 2008

Spicer Refuses To Deny Trump Sent A British White Nationalist To Meet With Wikileaks Founder

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: If You Only News
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:13 AM
Discuss:

So this is odd.

In yet another troubling connection between Trump, Wikileaks, and far-right nationalism, Trump’s spokesperson refused to say whether the president sent a British white nationalist named Nigel Farage to meet Wikileaks’ founder Julian Assange at his home in the Ecuadorian embassy where he lives to avoid rape charges. A reporter asked Spicer about the meeting point blank and Spicer dodged it – rather than, say, the more obvious answer of “Of course our president isn’t sending white nationalist goons to meet with Julian Assange in secret!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor