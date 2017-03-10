The House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing today to discuss the proposed Trumpcare bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. In one particularly heated exchange, Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Penn.) asked Rep. John Shimkus (R-Illinois) to elaborate on exactly which mandates in Obamacare he finds problematic. The Republican's answer? The fact that men end up paying for prenatal care.
GOP Congressman Says Men Shouldn't Have to Pay for Prenatal Care
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:16 AM
