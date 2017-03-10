Newsvine

GOP Congressman Says Men Shouldn't Have to Pay for Prenatal Care

SOURCE FAVICONMotherJones.com
The House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing today to discuss the proposed Trumpcare bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. In one particularly heated exchange, Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Penn.) asked Rep. John Shimkus (R-Illinois) to elaborate on exactly which mandates in Obamacare he finds problematic. The Republican's answer? The fact that men end up paying for prenatal care. 

