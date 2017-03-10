Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1501 Seeds: 15621 Comments: 84497 Since: Oct 2008

"I want to try. Live or die": how refugees decide whether to make the dangerous trip to Europe

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNew Statesman Contents
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:20 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In 2015 nearly 40,000 Eritreans risked the deadly Mediterranean journey and another 16,000 had arrived in Italy by sea between January and September last year. The numbers fluctuate, perhaps influenced by various EU agreements with African governments including Libya and Eritrea, but whatever happens at a policy level, people still move. In fact, new research from the Overseas Development Institute (ODI) shows there are other factors at play.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor