So today, this happened. Daily Caller editor Katie Frates got so upset by the thought that indigenous Americans were protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, she tweeted:
I wonder how many #NativeNationsRise #NoDAPL protesters I could run over before I got arrested #getouttamyway
Daily Caller Editor Katie Frates Tweets About Her Desire to Murder Indigenous #NoDAPL Protesters
