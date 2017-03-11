Newsvine

Daily Caller Editor Katie Frates Tweets About Her Desire to Murder Indigenous #NoDAPL Protesters

So today, this happened. Daily Caller editor Katie Frates got so upset by the thought that indigenous Americans were protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, she tweeted:

I wonder how many #NativeNationsRise #NoDAPL protesters I could run over before I got arrested #getouttamyway

