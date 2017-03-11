Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1501 Seeds: 15640 Comments: 84583 Since: Oct 2008

Indiana University research shows increasing minimum wage would reduce teen pregnancies

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: news.indiana.edu
Seeded on Sat Mar 11, 2017 3:35 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A $1 increase in the minimum wage would likely reduce the U.S. adolescent birth rate by about 2 percent, according to new Indiana University research.

That would mean about 5,000 fewer births annually, and the number could go higher if the minimum wage increase climbed over $1, according to Lindsey Rose Bullinger, the study author and an associate instructor and doctoral student at the IU School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

“Higher wages can give teens a reason to keep working,” Bullinger said. “Their advancement opportunities would improve, and they’d have good reason to delay childbearing or substitute work for leisure.”

Many studies have looked at the impact of a minimum wage hike on the economy, but few have analyzed the public health implications. It is a critical issue because the U.S. has the highest adolescent birth rate among developed countries.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor