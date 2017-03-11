Newsvine

19 times Trump called jobs numbers 'fake' before they made him look good

Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: The Washington Post
Seeded on Sat Mar 11, 2017
We may assume President Trump is quite pleased with the strong jobs report from his first full month in office: He retweeted the Drudge Report's triumphant “GREAT AGAIN” framing of the numbers Friday morning, after touting employment figures released by payroll firm ADP earlier in the week.

Not so long ago, however, Trump's view of the monthly jobs report, which comes courtesy of the nonpartisan federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, was markedly different. As recently as December, he described the report as “totally fiction.”

