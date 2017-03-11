A Fox News Radio correspondent confronted in the White House briefing room the White House reporter for a website that traffics in conspiracy theories, witnesses said on Friday. As reporters were getting settled ahead of Friday’s briefing, the Fox correspondent Jon Decker pointed out that a reporter from Gateway Pundit, Lucian Wintrich [above right with site founder Jim Hoft], was in the room and that they “hate blacks, Jews, Hispanics,” according to BuzzFeed White House correspondent Adrian Carrasquillo, who tweeted about the incident.
Fox News Reporter Angrily Calls Out White Supremacist Homocon Blogger In White House Briefing Room
Seeded on Sat Mar 11, 2017 3:43 AM
