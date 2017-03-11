Internet privacy rules just got a step closer to being rolled back.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday added his name to the list of co-sponsors of a resolution that would undo Federal Communications Commission rules preventing broadband internet providers from collecting certain kinds of customer information.
The GOP bill to let broadband companies sell your data will likely pass
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Mar 11, 2017 3:50 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment