Obama is Trump's go-to scapegoat for White House woes

President Donald Trump’s administration has been plagued by damaging leaks and marked by protests against him and his policies. And as he tries to sell America on Republicans’ plan for health care reform, he risks facing humiliation should he fall short.

In his eyes, though, there’s one clear person to blame: Barack Obama.

The former president has emerged as the perfect scapegoat for Trump. The 44th commander in chief is a revered Democratic Party figure who is both loathed by conservatives and, in keeping in line with the precedent of past presidents, unlikely to publicly speak out against his successor.