Wayne Allyn Root: Trump Is Like 'A Wife Who Makes Passionate Love To You Every Day, Seven Days A Week'

Right-wing commentator, conspiracy theorist and Donald Trump-obsessed sycophant Wayne Allyn Root recently declared that for business owners, the president is like a beautiful wife who “makes passionate love to you every day, seven days a week.”

Root made the comments during an appearance on The Mark Cox Show earlier this week, where he said that he never tried to start a business during Barack Obama’s presidency since, according to Root, the former president hated the business community. But now Root says that he has been hard at work raising millions of dollars to start new businesses and hire hundreds of people, all thanks to the love and support from Trump.