Middle School Students' Racist Video Shocks Town (Video)

Three students from Leesville Road Middle School in Raleigh, North Carolina, have shocked their community with a racist video (below).

A boy in the video says, "Here in America, we don't accept the [N-word], Jews, Arabs or [derogatory word for Hispanics]," notes The News & Observer.

A second boy says, "Go back to the fields of Alabama. Go back to the factories in Mississippi. You don't deserve freedom."

The students cheer, and chant: "KKK!"