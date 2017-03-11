Federal Court Ruling: Texas Used Gerrymandering To Keep Minorities From Voting

A federal court has ruled that Texas gerrymandering was intentionally discriminatory. The 2-1 ruling, which came in late Friday evening, has invalidated several Texas congressional districts for violating the Voting Rights Act and the Equal Protection Clause of the US Constitution.

The case began way back in 2011 when congressional lines were redrawn following the 2010 census. The original suit alleged that the redistricting purposely attempted to manipulate the votes of minorities. And tonight, the US District Court for the Western District of Texas ruled that Texas did indeed do just this.