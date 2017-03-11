God To Send His Son Back As "Refu-Jesus" To Teach Americans How To Be Christian Again

At his monthly heavenly press conference, Larry “God” Schumway announced that he would be sending his son back to Earth again, specifically to the United States, and even more specifically to somewhere in rural, middle America.

Mr. Schumway indicated that after watching people who call themselves Christian turn their backs on Syrian refugees and immigrants from much poorer, much more unstable countries, he’d “had enough.” God said that he had sent his son down to Earth the first time teach humanity to care first for the least among them, not last. But, after seeing Donald Trump elected and the wave of anti-immigrant, anti-refugee sentiment that helped sweep him into power, he knew that another “object lesson” was necessary.