White men 'endangered species' in UK boardrooms, says Tesco chairman

White men are becoming an endangered species in some of the most senior positions in business as firms try to recruit more women and people from minority ethnic backgrounds, Tesco’s chairman has said.
John Allan said the latter groups were in a better position now than they have been in the past when it came to non-executive roles, despite concerns that each remains under-represented in boardrooms. He later said his comments were meant to be humorous in nature.
