Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1501 Seeds: 15640 Comments: 84583 Since: Oct 2008

Dem uses new tactic to get Trump's tax returns

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Sat Mar 11, 2017 4:39 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Democrats are trying a new tactic in their campaign to get their hands on President Trump's tax returns.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) on Friday introduced a "resolution of inquiry" directing Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to provide the House with copies of 10 years of Trump's tax returns, as well as any information the department has on Trump's debt held by foreign governments and companies, investments in foreign countries and businesses, and use of tax-avoidance maneuvers.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor