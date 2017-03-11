Newsvine

Biracial twins are the universe's beautiful answer to white supremacists

Seeded by Soph0571
Seeded on Sat Mar 11, 2017 4:45 AM
Occasionally, biracial twins are born with clear skin-color differences. It’s a rare circumstance that’s been termed having “biracial twins.” Dr. Jim Wilson of the University of Edinburgh told the BBS back in 2011.

"Our skin colour is determined by a number of gene variants - at least 20 variants, I would say, probably quite a few more than that," says Dr Wilson.

"Some of these we know, and some of them we don't yet know, and at each of these genes, that are influencing the colour of our skin, there tends to be two or more variants. One of which is producing a darker skin tone, and one of which is producing a lighter skin tone."

