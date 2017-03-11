Fake news site thanks 'gullible Trump supporters' after reaching 1 million views

The owner of a fake news website reached an impressive milestone this month. Just after a week of being in operation, The Underground Report received about a million viewers, and “hundreds of thousands of Likes and Shares on Facebook.”
In a post to his site this March 3, TUR’s owner James McDaniel took time to thank the “gullible Trump supporters,” who, without their inability to decipher fact from fiction, made the milestone possible.
