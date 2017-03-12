A Florida man, who mistakenly believed a convenience store was Muslim-owned, tried to burn it down to “run the Arabs out of our country.” The man, identified as 64-year-old Richard Lloyd, was reportedly mad at Arabs “due to what they are doing in the Middle East,” according to the sheriff’s office. Lloyd was in the store a couple of days earlier and became angry because they did not sell his favorite brand of orange juice.
'Run The Arabs Out Of Our Country': Man Tries To Burn Down Store He Thought Was Muslim-Owned
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:28 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment