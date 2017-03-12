Milo Yiannopoulos Calls Abuse Victims "Whinging, Selfish Brats" In A Newly-Emerged Video

Following the scandal last month that engulfed Milo Yiannopolous over his remarks about sexual abuse, another video has resurfaced showing the former senior editor at Breitbart News attacking survivors of clerical abuse as “whinging, selfish brats”, and erroneously claiming that a disproportionate number of gay men are paedophiles.

In an interview with Gavin McInnes on his eponymous US internet chat show – originally aired in 2015 on Compound Media – Yiannopoulos, responding to a remark by the host regarding priests who abuse children, said: “The real problem I have is all these people who suddenly remember they were abused 20 years later and suddenly decide that it was a problem – whinging selfish brats.”