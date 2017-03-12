White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is the subject of a criminal investigation into whether he falsely claimed he was a Florida resident from 2014 to 2016, possibly to avoid paying state income taxes.
The Washington Post reported Saturday that state prosecutors in Miami have subpoenaed documents including Bannon's lease of a home in Coconut Grove, Florida. They've also contacted landlords, a gardener and a handyman.
REPORT: Bannon Under Criminal Investigation For Florida Residency Claims
