REPORT: Bannon Under Criminal Investigation For Florida Residency Claims

Sun Mar 12, 2017
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is the subject of a criminal investigation into whether he falsely claimed he was a Florida resident from 2014 to 2016, possibly to avoid paying state income taxes. 

The Washington Post reported Saturday that state prosecutors in Miami have subpoenaed documents including Bannon's lease of a home in Coconut Grove, Florida. They've also contacted landlords, a gardener and a handyman. 

