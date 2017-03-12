What will you do in the gene-editing revolution?

Far faster than anybody thought, we’re working out the genes responsible for all manner of traits in all creatures great and small. Far more easily than anyone expected, we’ve moved from standard gene therapies to figuring out how to actually edit our own DNA, to ferret around inside living cells, snipping out duff genes and replacing them.

Until recently it was mostly mice at (or under) the cutting edge of this new technology. But late last year, just as everyone in the West was agreeing that human trials were a mistake, China piped up and announced that it had injected ‘edited’ genes into a cancer sufferer. Then America joined in. The University of Pennsylvania said that it was waiting for the final say-so on a trial which will edit the T-cells of cancer patients (funded, oddly, by Facebook’s Sean Parker). The race is on. The science press have begun to talk about a new moonshot, another great international competition, this time between the US and China.