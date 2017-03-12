Newsvine

5th grade NJ students asked to make slave auction posters for history assignment

Parents at South Mountain Elementary School in New Jersey walked into the school ready for parent teacher conferences when they greeted by posters hung in the hallways advertising slave auctions. 

According to NJ.com, school officials have now called a community meeting to discuss the fifth-grade assignment and its implications. 

Parents took to social media to blast the assignment. 

