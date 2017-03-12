The Shutting Down of America

is underway. Led by Republicans and Donald J. Trump, our federal government is in the midst of a process to shut down our government. One by one, Departments and Agencies that were started to improve people's lives, health and well-being are being defunded, defanged and destroyed. It starts with the government organizations that do things to educate, inform, and aid the nations citizens. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the National Endowments for the Humanities and Arts, The FDA, The CDC and a number of other organizations are on the chopping block for budget cuts and even complete shutdowns.