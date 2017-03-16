Newsvine

How much does Trump want to screw over those in need? His budget eliminates Meals on Wheels

There will be a lot written today about the popular vote losing buffoon’s newly released budget plan, but let’s take a moment to focus on this one proposal that perfectly encapsulates Trump’s vision for America:  

… the complete elimination of the $3 billion Community Development Block Grant program, which funds popular programs like Meals on Wheels, housing assistance and other community assistance efforts.

