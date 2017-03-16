There will be a lot written today about the popular vote losing buffoon’s newly released budget plan, but let’s take a moment to focus on this one proposal that perfectly encapsulates Trump’s vision for America:
… the complete elimination of the $3 billion Community Development Block Grant program, which funds popular programs like Meals on Wheels, housing assistance and other community assistance efforts.
How much does Trump want to screw over those in need? His budget eliminates Meals on Wheels
Thu Mar 16, 2017
