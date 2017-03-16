Feminism expert Simon Williams has insisted that wearing a top that reveals any part of your breast immediately disqualifies you as a feminist.
Williams said he knows all about feminism because he read an article in the newspaper while on the Tube last year, and he is quite certain that all real feminists dress like 1930s prohibition campaigners.
You can't be a feminist AND wear revealing clothing, insists moron
