Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1504 Seeds: 15659 Comments: 84685 Since: Oct 2008

You can't be a feminist AND wear revealing clothing, insists moron

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: newsthump.com
Seeded on Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:08 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Feminism expert Simon Williams has insisted that wearing a top that reveals any part of your breast immediately disqualifies you as a feminist.

Williams said he knows all about feminism because he read an article in the newspaper while on the Tube last year, and he is quite certain that all real feminists dress like 1930s prohibition campaigners.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor