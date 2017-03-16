Couple Suspected of Urinating on Qur'an, Damaging Clinton Book in Library

A man and woman are suspected behind the gross defilement of several books at the Southside Branch of the Santa Fe Public Library. Three copies of the Qur’an appeared damaged, with the couple believed to have urinated on them.

Library staff said the Muslim scriptures were covered in “a yellowish liquid substance,” and smelled of urine. They told police that the suspected couple had been causing problems at the library since early March, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. A copy of President Bill Clinton‘s autobiography, My Life, was also said to be damaged.