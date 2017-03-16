Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1504 Seeds: 15659 Comments: 84685 Since: Oct 2008

Couple Suspected of Urinating on Qur'an, Damaging Clinton Book in Library

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: | Law News
Seeded on Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:26 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A man and woman are suspected behind the gross defilement of several books at the Southside Branch of the Santa Fe Public Library. Three copies of the Qur’an appeared damaged, with the couple believed to have urinated on them.

Library staff said the Muslim scriptures were covered in “a yellowish liquid substance,” and smelled of urine. They told police that the suspected couple had been causing problems at the library since early March, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. A copy of President Bill Clinton‘s autobiography, My Life, was also said to be damaged.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor