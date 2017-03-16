The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee has said there is no indication that President Donald Trump was wiretapped during his election campaign.
The Republican had claimed Trump Tower in New York was bugged during his run for president – blaming former president Barack Obama for the alleged intrusion.
'No indication' Donald Trump was wire-tapped says Senate intelligence chair
Thu Mar 16, 2017
