Darren Wilson Just Admitted He LIED About Michael Brown Trying To Take His Gun

If you ask any conservative, Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson was completely justified in shooting Michael Brown under extremely suspicious circumstances because the unarmed African-American teenager “tried to Grab Wilson’s gun.” This, Wilson now admits, is a lie.

In his 2014 testimony, Wilson claimed that Brown grabbed his gun and said “you are too much of a pussy to shoot me.”

“The gun goes down into my hip and at that point I thought I was getting shot,” Wilson said — and the Right ate it up.