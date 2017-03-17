Republicans in Kentucky have been accused of trying to bring back racial segregation to schools, after a controversial bill on the regulation of education places passed in the state’s House of Representatives. House Bill 151 would require school boards to give priority to students who live closest to schools. Parents still could list any school they wanted as their top choice, but students who live nearby would have an advantage.
Republicans 'trying to re-introduce racial segregation in schools'
Seeded on Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:04 AM
