Right-Wing Media Is a Domestic Threat to the Republic

President Donald Trump and his administration have demonstrated the ability to send the news cycle into overdrive at will. From the weighty and consequential (travel bans, the aggressive deportation policy, unqualified political appointees) to the prosaic (the Emoluments Clause, too much golfing), controversy and headlines follow the new president the way stink follows a garbage truck.

Of course, many Trump controversies are birthed from his personal Twitter account. For nearly a decade, the president has demonstrated a weakness for right-wing propaganda and conspiracy, and Twitter is often the platform he uses to advance his baseless—and dangerous—opinions. Serious legal scholars have even suggested that some of Trump’s tweets as president constitute impeachable offenses.