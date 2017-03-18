Jake Tapper: Does White House 'Smearing British Intelligence Make Your Family More Safe'?

CNN’s Jake Tapper opened his show today by saying that on this St. Patrick’s Day, “the president is serving up enough blarney for everyone.”

Tapper tore into the White House after President Trump’s “the buck stops there” approach to Sean Spicer citing Fox’s Andrew Napolitano yesterday over a report about British intel agency GCHQ surveilling Trump that Shep Smith said today Fox News cannot confirm. Trump today told the press “you should be talking to Fox.”