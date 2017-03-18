Fake news, losing control of personal data and political advertising: Is the internet broken?

In March 1989, Sir Tim Berners-Lee submitted a proposal for an information management system to his boss, Mike Sendal, at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (Cern), one of the world's largest and most respected centres for scientific research.

Sendal's response was succinct: "Vague, but exciting."

A year later Berners-Lee wrote the first web browser. The rest, as they say, is history. Today the internet is a multi-faceted behemoth used for everything from scientific research to posting videos of dogs and cats. It is used by everyone from the leader of the free world to start fights with raps stars to schoolchildren in developing countries trying to break the cycle of poverty