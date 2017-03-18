'Christian' Trumpsters React To A Hoax That Al Sharpton Was Murdered

Their version of “Christian,” — you know, the one that needs to have quotes around it — differs from that of the rest of the world. In most places, a Christian is a kind and loving person who feeds the poor, shelters the homeless, heals the sick and looks out for the good of all mankind by following Christ’s message of peace, equality and love. The Trumpster “Christian” is a dimwitted meathead who believes in the harshest messages of the bible, such as obscure passages from Leviticus and some ridiculous translation that out of context means if you don’t work, you shouldn’t eat. Essentially, they are assholes.