John Guandolo Wonders If Radical Islamists Have Infiltrated The Trump Administration

Appearing on the “Stand In The Gap” radio program earlier this week, anti-Islam activist John Guandolo suggested that Trump administration adviser Sebastian Gorka may in fact be a radical Islamist plant.

Guandolo, a disgraced former FBI agent who now serves as a right-wing anti-Islam activist, was discussing a battle that he and other radical anti-Islam activists like Pamela Geller and Robert Spencer are waging against Muslim activist Zuhdi Jasser, after Jasser labeled extremist activists like them “Alt-jihadists” who “support, empower, flaunt, and legitimize Islamist radicals and their leaders by branding all Muslims and all Islam as one and the same, and deeming us all to be enemies of freedom.”