A group called The Satanic Temple has put up a billboard in North Texas that criticizes the use of corporal punishment in schools.
The Massachusetts-based group placed the billboard ad in Springtown, a community northwest of Fort Worth where a male assistant principal in 2012 spanked two female high school students.
Billboard Ad by Satanic Temple Takes Aim at Texas School
Sun Mar 19, 2017
