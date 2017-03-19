"We Must Apologize to the Democratic Party" (from redstate.com)

Ever since the passage of the Affordable Care Act, the Republican Party has campaigned on, championed, raised money over the cause of repealing it. “You need to give us the House of Representatives,” they told us, “and we will fix this mess.” And so, in 2010, we gave them the House. And they said they’d do it, and they tried, and then they told us “You need to give us the Senate, too, then we can really fix it.” So, we did give them the Senate in 2014.