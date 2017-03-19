Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1509 Seeds: 15684 Comments: 84834 Since: Oct 2008

God: Americans Who Support Taking 24 Million Poor People's Health Coverage Away 'Not Eligible' For Christianity

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: politicalgarbagechute.com
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:23 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 The CEO of Holy Trinity, Inc, the after-life’s highest earning Abrahamic after life provider, has issued a stern warning to Americans on Earth — Support the Obamacare replacement plan put forth by the Republican Party at the risk of your Christian eligibility.

“Frankly,” Larry “God” Schumway told reporters during an early morning heavenly press conference, “I find it highly suspect that anyone would read the Bible and claim to be a Christian while supporting any policy that adversely affects the poor and working class in favor of the rich. I mean, hello people? Did none of you get to the part about the camel through the eye of the needle and shit?”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor