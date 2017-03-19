God: Americans Who Support Taking 24 Million Poor People's Health Coverage Away 'Not Eligible' For Christianity

The CEO of Holy Trinity, Inc, the after-life’s highest earning Abrahamic after life provider, has issued a stern warning to Americans on Earth — Support the Obamacare replacement plan put forth by the Republican Party at the risk of your Christian eligibility.

“Frankly,” Larry “God” Schumway told reporters during an early morning heavenly press conference, “I find it highly suspect that anyone would read the Bible and claim to be a Christian while supporting any policy that adversely affects the poor and working class in favor of the rich. I mean, hello people? Did none of you get to the part about the camel through the eye of the needle and shit?”