Has it been yonks since you got your bins out to stare at the ravishing games mistress? These and other favourite words of posh people...
BINS (BINOCULARS) - 'Pass me those bins so I can have a good look at that Hooded Warbler.'
MARVELLOUS - 'She has a marvellous chin.'
JOLLY - 'Jolly good', 'Jolly bad', 'You're jolly well going to write your thank-you letters whether you like it or not.'
RATHER - 'Do I think the Marquess of Douro is handsome? Rather.'
28 words only posh people use
