28 words only posh people use

Has it been yonks since you got your bins out to stare at the ravishing games mistress? These and other favourite words of posh people...

BINS (BINOCULARS) - 'Pass me those bins so I can have a good look at that Hooded Warbler.'

MARVELLOUS - 'She has a marvellous chin.'

JOLLY - 'Jolly good', 'Jolly bad', 'You're jolly well going to write your thank-you letters whether you like it or not.'

RATHER - 'Do I think the Marquess of Douro is handsome? Rather.'