Texas Republican Congressman Pete Sessions on Saturday told rowdy participants at a town hall that they're only "frustrated" because "they don't know how to listen."
Thousands of people attended Sessions' town hall near Dallas, frequently drowning out his remarks with boos and chants.
Using a PowerPoint presentation, Sessions attempted to explain the GOP's plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but was repeatedly interrupted.
GOP Congressman To Town Hall Participants: "You Don't Know How To Listen"
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:35 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment