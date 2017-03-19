California Waiter Fired From Restaurant After Allegedly Asking Diners for 'Proof of Residency'

A restaurant in Huntington Beach, CA has been attracting online interest after a worker there was recently let go for supposedly asking patrons for “proof of residency” before letting them place orders.

Diana Carrillo went for a night out at the Saint Marc Pub-Cafe a week ago, where she and her companions ordered drinks after sitting down. According to statement she posted on Facebook, Carrillo’s party was shocked when the waiter asked them to prove that they were U.S. citizens: