Banned and barred, Israel's women stand up to religious hardliners

The jeering crowds of men, held back by a thin security cordon as they screamed at the small group of women heading to the most sacred site in Judaism, occasionally made contact, kicking, pushing or tripping one of the would-be worshippers.

Sarah Moody, a 27-year-old preparing to become a rabbi, was among those knocked to the ground by the mob. As she scrambled back to her feet and headed towards the Western Wall, her knees were bruised and there were tears welling in her eyes. “It was frightening,” she said, raising her voice to be heard over cries of “evil-doers”, “anarchists” and other insults, and the shrill of blasting whistles. “They were right over me.”