(Video) Trump Voter Who Depends On Meals On Wheels Surprised That Trump Duped Her

One element of President Trump’s budget proposal could sharply reduce funding for Meals on Wheels, which delivers nearly a million meals a day to the sick and elderly.

At lunchtime, Meals on Wheels volunteer Sandra Bush makes visits to 18 seniors in Macon, Georgia. One of them is Sandra Deshazer, who said her arthritis makes it difficult to cook.

“If you didn’t have this service?” CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller asked Deshazer.

“It would be really bad because people like myself, I don’t walk or drive any more,” Deshazer said.