Should a chimpanzee be treated as a person with legal rights?
That's what attorney Steven Wise tried to convince a state appeals court in Manhattan on Thursday. Wise, who represents the Florida-based Nonhuman Rights Project animal advocacy group, argued that two chimps named Tommy and Kiko should be freed from cages to live in a mammoth-sized outdoor sanctuary in Florida.
New York court to determine if chimp is legally a person
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:15 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment