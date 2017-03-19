Newsvine

New York court to determine if chimp is legally a person

View Original Article: 10news.com
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:15 AM
Should a chimpanzee be treated as a person with legal rights?

That's what attorney Steven Wise tried to convince a state appeals court in Manhattan on Thursday. Wise, who represents the Florida-based Nonhuman Rights Project animal advocacy group, argued that two chimps named Tommy and Kiko should be freed from cages to live in a mammoth-sized outdoor sanctuary in Florida.

