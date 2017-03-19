he day should have been one of glory and celebration for five fourth-graders.
The Pleasant Run Elementary students had just won a robotics challenge at Plainfield High School, and the students — new to bot competition this year — were one step closer to the Vex IQ State Championship.
The team is made up of 9- and 10-year-olds. Two are African American and three are Latino.
Kids on winning robotics team told, 'Go back to Mexico'
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:19 AM
