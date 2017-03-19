A recent research published by the Pew Research Center shows that Islam is growing faster than any other religion in the world. As of 2010, there were 1.6 billion Muslims in the world, which was almost 23 percent of the global population at the time. While Christianity may still be the world’s largest religion, it looks set to lose that distinction to Islam by the turn of the century.
ISLAM WILL OVERTAKE CHRISTIANITY AS THE WORLD'S LARGEST RELIGION BY 2070
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:38 AM
