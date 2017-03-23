The right wing has a sad on (London edition)

I would like to say that what happened in London yesterday was unconscionable. An extremist went out and committed an act of terror which has changed forever the life's of the families of the victims and those who have been left with life altering injuries. There can been be no excuse or reason to try and justify such evil. And it is evil enough without the right wing using it to attempt to excite fear and bigotry against our immigrant communities. Within minutes of the news getting out of the London terror attack the right wing bobble heads got their groove on. People who until recently would not have been countenanced on mainstream programming because of their extreme right wing rhetoric are suddenly getting a window of opportunity to exploit the deaths of innocent people at the hands of a man who was described as Asian (he wasn't) in the initial reports coming from the scene.

What a gift to the screaming, rage filled and often a tad unhinged pundits from the right. This attack led them to feel justified in their blatant and scary anti-immigrant balderdash, the hyperbole and nonsense they spew forth on a daily basis.

You see they cried....''immigrants bad......immigrants scary.....immigrants, a fundamental risk to the safety, security and democracy of this great white nation" OK OK, they did not say white but we all know what they were thinking. "Let those pesky immigrants in and see what happens. Protect our borders. Keep out that bogey man"

Oooooppppppsssssss

Turns out the terrorist is a Brit. Born and raised in this great democracy. Born in fact in the garden of England. Not a Syrian or an Iraqi smuggled in within the swell of refugees making it across to Europe to safety. Nope. Not one bit of it. A Brit born and bred. Like every other terrorist atrocity that has taken place on the mainland in living memory he was a native born Brit. Excluding the IRA who may have been born in Britain but would claim Irish citizenship, not one single terror atrocity has been committed by someone who is not native born. This is a problem for the right wing. It is difficult to blame the immigrant community for something a Brit did. They try of course, but they have to use verbal gymnastic to try and justify that position. Yesterday should have been a very good day to support the arguments of the far right nationalist. They leapt on the tragedy with obscene glee at the opportunity it gave them to demonise the other. No-one brought into it, not even the dead terrorist who refused to be a foreigner. Londoners refuse to allow either the terrorist or the right wing to scare us and that means the right wing have a sad on.