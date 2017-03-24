Newsvine

GOP Rep. Suggests Obama's To Blame If House Repeal Bill Ultimately Fails

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Thursday declined to place the blame for Republicans' potential failure to coalesce around a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare on anyone in his party.

Instead, he pinned Republicans' internal divisions over the repeal effort on former President Barack Obama.

“If this fails, who’s to blame? You're not going to blame yourself. Are you going to blame the House Speaker or are you going to blame President Trump?"" CNN’s Kate Bolduan asked Brooks.

