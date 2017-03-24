Texas Teen Arrested After Confessing to Lying About Being Kidnapped, Raped by 3 Black Men: Police

An 18-year-old woman in Texas who claimed she was kidnapped and raped by three black man has been arrested after she confessed to lying about the incident, police said Wednesday.

Breana Harmon Talbott ignited a sense of fear and outrage in the community of Denison, a small city about 70 miles north of Dallas, after she said three black men in ski masks were responsible for kidnapping her, taking her into the woods, and raping her, KTLA sister station KDAF in Dallas reported.