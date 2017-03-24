Rick Perry Claims Texas A&M's Student Gov't Election Was Fraudulent Because A Gay Man Won

Perry took a break from national politics on Wednesday to question if his alma mater’s election process was rigged in the name of diversity.

In an editorial published Wednesday in the Houston Chronicle, the former Texas governor called the election victory of 21-year-old junior Bobby Brooks a “mockery of due process and transparency” and suggested the university’s decision was based on a “quest for diversity.”

“At worst, the [student government association] allowed an election to be stolen outright,” Perry wrote.