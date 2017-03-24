Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1513 Seeds: 15683 Comments: 84919 Since: Oct 2008

Georgia Lawmaker Introduces Resolution Honoring the Confederacy; Makes No Mention of Slavery

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitics | The New Civil Rights Movement
Seeded on Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:01 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

With less than a week left in the 2017 Georgia legislative session, one local representative is taking a stand for treason. Representative Tommy Benton, a Republican from Jefferson, introduced a resolution in the state legislature calling for April 26 to be designated as Confederate Memorial Day and the entirety of April as Confederate History Month. 

Originally reported by radio station WABEHouse Resolution 644 describes the month of April as “the month in which the Confederate States of America began and ended a four-year struggle for states’ rights, individual freedom, and local governmental control, which they believed to be right and just.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor