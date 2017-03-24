Georgia Lawmaker Introduces Resolution Honoring the Confederacy; Makes No Mention of Slavery

With less than a week left in the 2017 Georgia legislative session, one local representative is taking a stand for treason. Representative Tommy Benton, a Republican from Jefferson, introduced a resolution in the state legislature calling for April 26 to be designated as Confederate Memorial Day and the entirety of April as Confederate History Month.

Originally reported by radio station WABE, House Resolution 644 describes the month of April as “the month in which the Confederate States of America began and ended a four-year struggle for states’ rights, individual freedom, and local governmental control, which they believed to be right and just.